Restaurant workers often don’t have access to counseling services

Ms. Tkacik discussed many factors for why restaurant workers may be at heightened risk for suicide, including job stress, sleep deprivation and substance use. However, one factor wasn’t discussed — access to affordable, high quality mental health services. Many people in the restaurant industry lack access to health insurance, which in turn makes accessing mental health care seem inaccessible for these workers. Suicide is preventable, and access to counseling is one aspect of prevention. The Pro Bono Counseling Project is able to provide free counseling to Marylanders, including restaurant workers, who are unable to afford mental health care. If you are sad, grieving, stressed or want to make a change in your life, contact Pro Bono Counseling at 410-825-1001.