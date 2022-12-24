Tips should go to restaurant workers. Period. | READER COMMENTARY

Workers dismantle the 1960s-era sets for the production of “Lady in the Lake” in the 200 block of Park Avenue in Baltimore including this fictional "Little Willie's" sign advertising corned beef sandwiches for 70 cents. Aug. 30, 2022. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Maryland restaurateurs should just charge enough to cover the cost of food, prep and service (”D.C. is raising its minimum wage for tipped workers. This group wants Maryland to be next,” Dec. 20). Then they should pay their servers the salary that they’re contracted for.

Tips should go to the employees, period. If a restaurateur is caught dipping into the tip pool for any reason, the restaurateur should be arrested, charged with theft and sent to jail. The fact that restaurateurs are dipping into the tip pool to pay their employees is outrageous.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

