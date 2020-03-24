Restaurants may be closed but reviews of ‘hidden gems’ a welcome bright spot | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for the recent 75 “hidden gems” publication (“75 hidden gems of Baltimore’s restaurant and bar scene,” March 10). While the timing turned out to be ironic since everything is closed, I poured over it last night and circled all the places I can’t wait to try once we can venture out again — from Inverness Brewing to Red Pepper Sichuan Bistro in Towson to Atelier Culinaire.