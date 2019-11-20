The review of The Choptank restaurant by Christina Tkacik made me wonder if she had a personal vendetta against the Atlas Group (“On the hunt for a great crab cake? Don’t go to the Choptank,” Nov. 14). To criticize any restaurant, especially a new one, so harshly is unfair.
A group of us had lunch at the restaurant and found the food to be tasty. To say the menu had “several items for dogs” was inexcusable. Asking “for the love of god” to repair the french fries was totally inappropriate. Stating facts is one thing, but such phrases do not belong in a restaurant review. Nor does mentioning Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s connection to Atlas.
Ann Clapp, Baltimore
