Mount Vernon is a welcoming community — but not to racial hatred | READER COMMENTARY

We were excited to see two restaurants in Mount Vernon and their energetic young owner highlighted in The Baltimore Sun (”The CIVIL in Mt. Vernon leads the charge of a restauranteur’s burgeoning eatery empire,” Aug. 9). However, we were dismayed and concerned by a suggestion of racism on the part of members of our community.

Mount Vernon is an open and diverse community with a minority population of approximately 35%. We have students, elderly, homeless, wealthy, middle class and disabled people — all living together in Mount Vernon.

There is no doubt that Mount Vernon has been at the forefront of LGBTQ+ activism a,nd its residents welcome and support businesses with all kinds of owners, whether Black, brown, old, young, queer or straight. It doesn’t matter to anyone who owns a business in the community. We are delighted to have them all.

Our organization will be contacting the restaurant owner to shed light on the messages he has received and, if possible, to help identify from whom they were sent. In the future, when the subject of an article states that he has been maligned or attacked by a member of the Mount Vernon community, we would be grateful for the opportunity to respond. To leave an accusation of bigotry hanging in the air, as The Sun did in this article, is not responsible. It is a disservice to readers who are not given a complete picture, and it harms the community that is wrongfully accused of this behavior.

— Jack Danna, Baltimore

The writer is president of the Mount Vernon-Belvedere Association.

