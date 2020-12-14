Marylanders should pitch in and order carryout | READER COMMENTARY

We all know how much the pandemic has hurt people, especially those who have lost loved ones from COVID-19. The damage to the economy continues to hurt a much larger segment of the population. One of the most and worst affected segments hurting are those in the restaurant and hospitality industry (”Fleming’s closes, third Harbor East restaurant to shutter in recent weeks of the pandemic,” Dec. 12).
With huge problems on this scale it’s sometimes hard to know how we as individuals can have an impact. Most of us are not suffering greatly. We can do something to help very easily. Let’s all who can commit to buying at least one more dinner a week than we normally do from a restaurant that provides carryout service. We need to eat, and many of our fellow citizens need the work and the help. It’s easy and can make a difference. We can do it.
L. G. Connor, Ellicott City
