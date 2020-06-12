xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Eateries are getting the boycotts they deserve | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 12, 2020 11:21 AM
Vince's Crabhouse restaurant in Middle River, monitored by police cruisers after demonstrations here and at his Fallston location forced the five Vince's Crabhouse locations to close. The demonstrations were sparked by social media posts by owner Vince Meyer which the protesters deemed racist. June 9, 2020
Vince's Crabhouse restaurant in Middle River, monitored by police cruisers after demonstrations here and at his Fallston location forced the five Vince's Crabhouse locations to close. The demonstrations were sparked by social media posts by owner Vince Meyer which the protesters deemed racist. June 9, 2020 (Amy Davis)

The owners of Vince’s Crab House, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream and Ryleigh’s Oyster are offering apologies for their offensive racist language (“5 Maryland crab house locations closed the day after demonstrators protest racist comments by operator,” June 7).

Apologies don’t cut it. Boycotts are usually set in motion for a limited period of time. Unless these owners do something dramatic to prove they aren’t racists, the “boycotts” should be permanent.

Advertisement

Angela Beltram, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement