Eateries are getting the boycotts they deserve | READER COMMENTARY

The owners of Vince’s Crab House, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream and Ryleigh’s Oyster are offering apologies for their offensive racist language (“5 Maryland crab house locations closed the day after demonstrators protest racist comments by operator,” June 7).
Apologies don’t cut it. Boycotts are usually set in motion for a limited period of time. Unless these owners do something dramatic to prove they aren’t racists, the “boycotts” should be permanent.
Angela Beltram, Catonsville
