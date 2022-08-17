Was restaurant pandemic aid gobbled up? Show us the money! | READER COMMENTARY

It is time for the federal and local governments to launch an in-depth and unbiased audit of all of the businesses in Maryland that received a ton of money from the government to pull them through the so-called pandemic. According to an informative article in The Baltimore Sun by Christina Tkacik, some restaurants and other businesses received the money then went out of business (”The Restaurant Revitalization Fund gave Baltimore-area businesses grants to stay open. So why did some close?” Aug. 12). It’s time to see where all this money went.
— Martin Sadowski, Fallston
