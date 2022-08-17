Was restaurant pandemic aid gobbled up? Show us the money! | READER COMMENTARY

The owner of the Wharf Rat in Fells Point said that during the coronavirus pandemic the restaurant "was unable to maintain the level of customer service on which it had built its reputation," and was forced to close, despite receiving federal grants. File. (Wesley Case/Baltimore Sun) (Wesley Case / Baltimore Sun)

It is time for the federal and local governments to launch an in-depth and unbiased audit of all of the businesses in Maryland that received a ton of money from the government to pull them through the so-called pandemic. According to an informative article in The Baltimore Sun by Christina Tkacik, some restaurants and other businesses received the money then went out of business (”The Restaurant Revitalization Fund gave Baltimore-area businesses grants to stay open. So why did some close?” Aug. 12). It’s time to see where all this money went.

— Martin Sadowski, Fallston

