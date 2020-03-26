Maryland should recognize respiratory therapists | READER COMMENTARY

We are experts in cardiopulmonary medicine, particularly trained in the management of patients requiring mechanical ventilation. As you can imagine, we are treating many patients from all walks of life that are affected by COVID-19. We work in many hospitals and other institutions as an important member of the interdisciplinary team, many of us acting with broad autonomy in treatment plans. I am proud to be a respiratory therapist. I don’t seek personal recognition for the difficult work I do every day. I would like to see Gov. Hogan’s administration recognize our field as we continuously educate the public on our important role and treat the patients that need us so badly.