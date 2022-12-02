Supreme Court’s threat to marriage required action | READER COMMENTARY

The agreement reached in the U.S. Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act is both good and bad news — the good news being broad, bipartisan affirmation that gay and interracial couples have the right to wed (”Senate passes landmark same-sex, interracial marriage bill,” Nov. 29).
The bad news is that such a bill is needed to prevent the radical right-wing activist U.S. Supreme Court from stripping away those rights.
— Mitch Edelman, Finksburg
