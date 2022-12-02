Supreme Court’s threat to marriage required action | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters following Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The agreement reached in the U.S. Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act is both good and bad news — the good news being broad, bipartisan affirmation that gay and interracial couples have the right to wed (”Senate passes landmark same-sex, interracial marriage bill,” Nov. 29).

The bad news is that such a bill is needed to prevent the radical right-wing activist U.S. Supreme Court from stripping away those rights.

Advertisement

— Mitch Edelman, Finksburg

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.