Baltimore resource center opening deserves more than a photo | READER COMMENTARY

The picture of the children playing drums on buckets was at least a start on recognizing the opening of the Community Resource Center on Payson Street, but it certainly didn’t go far enough (“Drumming to a new beat,” April 27). With so many negative events in Baltimore City, there should have been an article featuring this very exciting opening.

The Sisters of Bon Secours, who are responsible for this opening, have been committed to West Baltimore for over 100 years. This center is just one more effort to enrich West Baltimore communities.

Advertisement

This center includes a gymnasium, fitness center, art room, behavioral health assessment capability, library, computer room, financial tutoring and workforce training just to name a few of the services.

I attended the opening and couldn’t be more proud to be affiliated with the Bon Secours Sisters and their history. The attendees, of all ages, we’re so enthusiastic and grateful. Let’s focus on positive events in the city when they occur.

Advertisement

Mary Ellen Stepowany, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.