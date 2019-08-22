Residents want a surveillance plane

Of course, this sort of thing is very complicated to master. It is the people who make these processes work. The technology is just a hammer. The people are the carpenters. That’s why we need to consider enabling the program for two years so there is enough time to actually adapt practices to it and evaluate the results. I understand there are unknowns about a new capability. There are also very serious threats to our community. If we are afraid of abuse, sunset the relationship and force it to be revisited. During the trial period, make it clear that the city or state own the imagery and place strict limits on retention unless an image is required for prosecution. But do something.