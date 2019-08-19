Residents need to speak out against Baltimore crime

Practically every day there are numerous stories of daily shooting incidents in the city, some of them resulting in deaths (“‘This plaza should be full’: Cummings, activists rally for gun safety in light of mass shootings, high homicide rate,” Aug. 17). When some of the “lucky ones,” those who didn’t die, are asked by the police for information about the shooters, many claim to not know anyone. Bystanders who might have witnessed something are also not providing any information.