Residents need to speak out against Baltimore crime

Practically every day there are numerous stories of daily shooting incidents in the city, some of them resulting in deaths (“‘This plaza should be full’: Cummings, activists rally for gun safety in light of mass shootings, high homicide rate,” Aug. 17). When some of the “lucky ones,” those who didn’t die, are asked by the police for information about the shooters, many claim to not know anyone. Bystanders who might have witnessed something are also not providing any information.
In addition, we have, almost daily, teenagers stealing cars and causing accidents, crashing into cars, people or buildings.
Baltimore has enough problems with drugs, streets that collapse and substandard housing without this increasing gun situation. I sincerely wish that the citizens of the city realize that the future is in their hands and help cut this terrible shooting that just diminishes this fantastic city.
Art Shefrin, Pikesville
