Republicans must be defeated | READER COMMENTARY

In its popular voting, our nation has shown for years that it leans slightly to the left. However, through trickery and manipulation — and with Russia’s help — Republicans have gained Electoral College and U.S. Supreme Court footholds (“Report: Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, draft opinion shows,” May 3).
This has allowed them to impose their prejudiced, Bible-thumping, and often heartless policies on the vast majority of people who do not share their beliefs. Republicans must be defeated in future elections. Enough is enough.
Mel Tansill, Catonsville
