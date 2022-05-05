Republicans must be defeated | READER COMMENTARY

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by the GOP leadership, meets with reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Reacting to reports that the Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case, McConnell said the leak should be investigated and punished to the fullest extent possible. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

In its popular voting, our nation has shown for years that it leans slightly to the left. However, through trickery and manipulation — and with Russia’s help — Republicans have gained Electoral College and U.S. Supreme Court footholds (“Report: Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, draft opinion shows,” May 3).

This has allowed them to impose their prejudiced, Bible-thumping, and often heartless policies on the vast majority of people who do not share their beliefs. Republicans must be defeated in future elections. Enough is enough.

Mel Tansill, Catonsville

