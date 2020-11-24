Will Republicans put country first? | READER COMMENTARY

The time has come for the Republicans in Congress to decide if their party is more important than their country (”To the end, Trump’s presidency is all about him,” Nov. 18).
I realize that President Donald Trump holds power over the party, but even if he runs a person against a Republican in Congress and the incumbent loses the primary, that individual, as a public official, will be able to weather the storm and continue with a productive life. It is absolutely irresponsible for people to try to dismantle this republic because their party lost the presidency.
I am urging all Republican members of Congress to force Mr. Trump’s hand and begin the transition process. We have a very serious health pandemic that needs to addressed now. More and more people are contracting COVID-19 every day, and more are dying. Remember to put your legacy and your country first.
Fillmore T. Kohler III, Havre de Grace
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.