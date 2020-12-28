The Venetoulis message: Don’t act like Democrats | READER COMMENTARY

One of the loudest House impeachment advocates turns out to have been recruited as a useful idiot by a Chinese spy. Trump appointments were slow walked for months leaving many agency positions unfilled. In summary, Democrats went to truly extraordinary lengths to attack and obstruct the Trump presidency at every opportunity. Despite having to endure this despicable conduct, Republicans must hold their noses and rise above it. They must seek common ground wherever possible and responsibly oppose the foolish schemes of extremists. In other words, don’t demean yourselves by acting like Democrats.