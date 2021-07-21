Republican behavior is indefensible | READER COMMENTARY

Personally, I’d rather not drink the water in Flint or be one of the people who froze to death in Texas because of bad Republican decisions. Finally, he accuses Democrats of being liars when his party is now run like a pirate ship where anyone with integrity is thrown overboard, the liars are rewarded, and the biggest liar, whose crimes are in the news everyday, is still revered. So, tell us again Cal about how much the Republicans have done for the American people.