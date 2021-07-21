Republican behavior is indefensible | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, Cal Thomas wrote a commentary, ”Democrats blame Republicans for defunding the police” (July 8). Obviously, Mr. Thomas doesn’t understand sarcasm. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was pointing out that by blocking every solution that is put forth on infrastructure bills, Republicans are doing nothing for the American people. He then goes on to criticize Democratic leadership in the cities, and this is ironic because the two worst examples of Republican mismanagement in the country are the water in Flint, Michigan and the power grid in Texas.
Personally, I’d rather not drink the water in Flint or be one of the people who froze to death in Texas because of bad Republican decisions. Finally, he accuses Democrats of being liars when his party is now run like a pirate ship where anyone with integrity is thrown overboard, the liars are rewarded, and the biggest liar, whose crimes are in the news everyday, is still revered. So, tell us again Cal about how much the Republicans have done for the American people.
I’m waiting.
J. Stone, Westminster
