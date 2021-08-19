Has the political right lost its collective minds? | READER COMMENTARY

I am frustrated by the nonsensical issues being raised by the far-right political advocates in this country. Due to a biased view, it now seems that any mention of anything in American history that is even slightly negative (and yes, we have had some low points) is being branded as “critical race theory” and must be attacked. Sweeping parts of our history (that some people might not like) under a rug will not erase it, no matter how hard pundits like Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham might try (”Tucker Carlson and Fox News paving a prime-time path toward fascism,” Aug. 10).