Has the political right lost its collective minds? | READER COMMENTARY

I am frustrated by the nonsensical issues being raised by the far-right political advocates in this country. Due to a biased view, it now seems that any mention of anything in American history that is even slightly negative (and yes, we have had some low points) is being branded as “critical race theory” and must be attacked. Sweeping parts of our history (that some people might not like) under a rug will not erase it, no matter how hard pundits like Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham might try (”Tucker Carlson and Fox News paving a prime-time path toward fascism,” Aug. 10).
There is absurd mocking of the testimony of police officers at the House select committee’s Jan. 6 hearings as “theater.” There is nonsense being spewed by Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Mo Brooks, Andrew Clyde, Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy as well as Sens. Josh Hawley and Rand Paul seeking to not only minimize the Jan. 6 riot but also flailing against the science that aims to defeat COVID-9. And there are Republican governors in Florida, South Dakota and Texas, among others, that remind me of all of the traits of George Wallace that were despicable.
It’s as if 40% of this country has lost its collective mind. This not conservatism. It is cult mentality and insanity being fed by bigotry and ignorance (named Donald Trump) and it needs to be dismissed, lest this country descend into authoritarian rule at the hands of neo-fascists pretending to be patriots.
William L. Opfer Jr., Bel Air
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.