Appeal of GOP is increasingly difficult to comprehend | READER COMMENTARY

The Associated Press reports that in Florida, for the first time in modern history, registered Republican voters outnumber Democrats (”Republicans make Florida history, pass Democrats in voter registration,” Nov. 5).
Given what the Republican Party is doing to undermine democracy, prevent meaningful action on gun violence, enable climate disaster, oppose safety net protections, send reproductive rights back to the Dark Ages and so much more, how in the world can so many Americans still call themselves Republicans? I understand the Trumpers, but there are also millions who didn’t storm the U.S. Capitol and believe that Joe Biden is the actual president but still vote Republican.
Are higher gas prices or even religious opposition to abortion really more important than the likely end of our constitutional government? I guess H.L. Mencken had it right when he said: “Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.”
Herb Cromwell, Catonsville
