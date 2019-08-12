Both Republicans and Democrats need to stop using foul language

Recently when my wife and I were visiting our daughter in North Carolina, we got to chatting with a President Donald Trump supporter in the grocery checkout line. She was quick to point out the coarse language that “the squad” and others use when referring to President Trump. It was a bit jarring to us that she didn’t appear to notice the nasty language used daily by our insulter-in-chief (“The pitiful day a U.S. president used a political rally to mock Baltimore’s homicide rate,” Aug. 2).
Now, it is quite apparent that both sides have been acting and speaking in unbecoming ways of late. Perpetrators on the left include the freshmen women legislators known as “the squad,” as well as soccer star Megan Rapinoe and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke. They all have used inappropriate language in referring to the president. But I would declare them amateurs in this arena compared to Donald Trump himself. After all, this is the man who made fun of a disabled news reporter, referred to Mexican immigrants as rapists, mocked the short stature of London’s mayor, and I could go on and on.
So, we all need to calm down a bit and use our language in more productive ways. This tit-for-tat on the insulting language is not good for the state of the union. We would never have gotten to this place we are in if it hadn’t been for the tone set by our president. He is reaping what he has sown. I’ll conclude with this thought. Can you imagine either Presidents George W. Bush or Barack Obama having a problematic situation with going to the site of a mass shooting (and they had several in their tenures) and offering words of comfort?
Tim Smith, Towson
