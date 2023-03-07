Some in Maryland GOP still support conservation | READER COMMENTARY

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly delivers his remarks in his first address to the Harford Chamber of Commerce Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the Water's Edge Event Center in Belcamp. (Matt Button/The Aegis). (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

I take exception to Dan Rodricks’ broad brush indictment that Maryland Republican officeholders in “the last few decades in suburban Maryland” ignored the importance of conservation. (“In Harford County, Bob Cassilly calls timeout in warehouse construction. It’s kinda shocking.” March 2).

When I was endorsed for reelection in 2010 by the Maryland League of Conservation Voters, the League cited my “proven record of actions to protect and restore the environment” and stated that I had “done more than any recent administration to protect and preserve open land and green spaces.” Similarly, when my administration secured a long-overdue increase in development impact fees for new road and school construction, my action did not fit the assumed GOP “pro-business, big development narrative.”

In other words, Rodricks can make his point without using hyperbolic language to diminish all Republican officeholders.

— John R. Leopold, Pasadena

The writer, a Republican, served as Anne Arundel County Executive from 2006 to 2013.

