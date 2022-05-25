GOP must stop ignoring needs of the Black community | READER COMMENTARY

Kelvin Harris, (right) of Washington, D.C. was in Baltimore for dinner with his wife Akilah, left, and kids Elle, 7, and Ethan, 8, when they got stuck in the middle of President Street when people protesting against racism and oppression marched through. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Many good people in the United States have realized that it is time for a reckoning with our history of ill treatment of Black people. In some quarters, there are difficult discussions of reparations. But the Republican Party strikes out in a very different direction.

When it comes to any measure that would move millions of Black people toward a fair chance — not actually redressing the wrongs of the past, but rather addressing the wrongs of the present, such as woefully deficient schools, food deserts, inadequate public transportation, unequal access to health care to name only a few, the Republican Party has a long history of not even considering funding; they are truly the party of “no.”

Add to that the recent surge in GOP measures to suppress the vote of Black people and you have a party strongly committed to the maintenance of the legacy of inequality and suffering. Small wonder that white supremacists find their home in the Republican Party. The current woeful state of the Republican Party is a testament to the depravity that is, sadly, part of the human condition. I was raised to believe that America can do better than this. We must do better.

— John Bonn, Towson

