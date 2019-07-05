Republicans have not sabotaged the American flag

Jan Zauzmer complains that “conservatives have draped themselves in the flag,” whatever that means (“Taking back the flag this Fourth of July,” July 2) . She gets a little paranoid when she suggests that by President Donald Trump hugging a flag, the “subtext is his party has a lock on patriotism.” How the writer came to that conclusion is not made clear.

The reasoning is equally obscure when she claims that when “Republicans boast about how much they respect the flag their aim is to brand Democrats as unpatriotic.” (I haven’t heard a great deal of this boasting.) I’ve been a Republican most of my 88 years, and I’ve never thought of Democrats as unpatriotic. A little misguided perhaps, but not unpatriotic.

It sounds as though the writer thinks any act of “flag waving” in all its manifestations, if performed by a Republican, should be viewed as “the right wing’s attempts to wrest our nations symbols for themselves.”

I hope he or she will not feel too threatened if I celebrate the Fourth of July.

John M. Sharpe, Glenelg