Maryland GOP running zealots for top offices | READER COMMENTARY

The Maryland Republican Party’s candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general are cause for alarm.
Governor wannabe Del. Daniel Cox is a right-wing extremist, QAnon acolyte, and election denier. Endorsed by Donald Trump, he’s proud of it.
Racist attacks by Gordana Schifanelli, Cox’s running mate, forced Queen Anne’s County’s African-American school superintendent to resign in 2021.
Seeking to be attorney general, Michael Peroutka asserts that a state law cannot violate the moral law. Hello, Bible thumping. Goodbye, women’s rights and same-sex marriages.
If even one of these reactionary zealots slips into office, we’re in trouble (”Ex-Hogan donors have given nearly four times as much to Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Moore as Republican Cox,” Sept. 8).
— Grenville B. Whitman, Rock Hall
