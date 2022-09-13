Maryland GOP running zealots for top offices | READER COMMENTARY

Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox talks with 4-year-old Samiya Smith and her great grandmother Patricia McCoy, right, outside Deliverance Temple Sanctuary Ministry on the 2600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Baltimore. Sept. 8, 2022. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Maryland Republican Party’s candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general are cause for alarm.

Governor wannabe Del. Daniel Cox is a right-wing extremist, QAnon acolyte, and election denier. Endorsed by Donald Trump, he’s proud of it.

Racist attacks by Gordana Schifanelli, Cox’s running mate, forced Queen Anne’s County’s African-American school superintendent to resign in 2021.

Seeking to be attorney general, Michael Peroutka asserts that a state law cannot violate the moral law. Hello, Bible thumping. Goodbye, women’s rights and same-sex marriages.

If even one of these reactionary zealots slips into office, we’re in trouble (”Ex-Hogan donors have given nearly four times as much to Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Moore as Republican Cox,” Sept. 8).

— Grenville B. Whitman, Rock Hall

