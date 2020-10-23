Abortion, marriage policies are not just about individuals | READER COMMENTARY

Abortion is not just a decision that a woman makes concerning her body. Her decision affects the very life of the child she is carrying. There is scientific evidence that life begins well before birth. It has been ignored for too long. Furthermore, if abortion and same-sex marriage are personal decisions, then the choice whether or not to support them should also be a personal decision. That means no taxpayer money should be used to support abortions except in a case where it is the only means of saving a mother’s life.