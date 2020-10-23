Abortion, marriage policies are not just about individuals | READER COMMENTARY

This is in response to Robert E. Reich’s commentary, “The GOP’s hypocrisy over wearing masks” (Oct. 20). Although I am a Republican, I think that wearing masks in public during this pandemic is a good idea that helps slow the spread of the disease. However, I agree with the Republican Party on the issues of abortion and same-sex marriage.
Abortion is not just a decision that a woman makes concerning her body. Her decision affects the very life of the child she is carrying. There is scientific evidence that life begins well before birth. It has been ignored for too long. Furthermore, if abortion and same-sex marriage are personal decisions, then the choice whether or not to support them should also be a personal decision. That means no taxpayer money should be used to support abortions except in a case where it is the only means of saving a mother’s life.
No one should be forced to support same-sex marriage by supplying food, flowers or facilities for a same-sex wedding. No medical personnel should be required to participate in an abortion. No justice of the peace or member of the clergy should be required to perform a same-sex marriage. Also, as regard to same-sex marriages, society does have an interest in promoting heterosexual marriages. Homosexual unions do not naturally produce children, and children are the future of any society. This is another reason why abortion is not an entirely private decision, but one that affects society.
Anne McKnew, Pasadena
