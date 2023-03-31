GOP sees art as porn, ignores gun violence | READER COMMENTARY

Visitors stand in front of Michelangelo's "David" in the Accademia Gallery in Florence, Italy, The Florence museum and the city's mayor are inviting parents and students from a Florida charter school to visit and see the statue after the school principal was forced to resign following parental complaints that an image of the nude Renaissance masterpiece was shown to a sixth-grade art class. File. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

The Republican Party’s unwillingness to seriously address gun safety laws is as frightening as its willingness to ban history books that truthfully tell both our nation’s honorable past and its ugly, racial past (”Nashville school shooting victims honored during vigil with first lady Jill Biden, Sheryl Crow attending,” March 29).

Republicans ignorantly label artistic representations of the human body as pornography while they enthusiastically support a man who engaged in sex with a porn star while married to his wife.

Simply put, decent, caring people do not behave like this.

As was the case in ancient Rome, barbarians have invaded our government and they are using their political power in a systematically-destructive manner that defies logic. If they do not not stop, our nation’s future is bleak.

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

