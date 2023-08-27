Debate mostly proved GOP is doomed | READER COMMENTARY

Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum at a Republican presidential primary debate on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee. (Morry Gash/AP)

The first of two (mercifully) Republican presidential primary debates was a sorry spectacle for many reasons (”Donald who? Fox barely mentions Trump in first half of debate until 10-minute indictment discussion,” Aug. 24).

The lowest point occurred when all participants but former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said (or raised hands) that they would support Donald Trump even if he were convicted of any of the host of felony charges against him. I say lowest point advisedly. Vivek Ramaswamy, perhaps the least qualified of the lot, labeled climate change a hoax. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley labeled Trump as the most hated politician in America and who cannot win a general election (way to go, Nikki) but pledged to support him.

The GOP is doomed with such leaders, if one could call them that.

— Edward Leslie Ansel, Owings Mills

