Republicans have rejected the U.S. Constitution | READER COMMENTARY

The actions of the legislators in the Republican Party, with a few exceptions, have been to act as a singular unit to do what former President Donald Trump wants, essentially governing as is found in authoritarian systems. This is not politics, a difference of opinion on policies in a democracy. When teaching classes on U.S. government, I frequently had students ask if the United States could ever have a dictatorship. My response was the Constitution had checks and balances that would prevent such an event, but I would follow-up with how Adolf Hitler was elected.