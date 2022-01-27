Republicans have rejected the U.S. Constitution | READER COMMENTARY

Leonard Pitts states the obvious in that the Republican Party is not interested in bipartisan governing, but his observation is not complete (”GOP has zero interest in bipartisanship,” Jan. 24). It is obvious the Republican Party is not interested in governing under the precepts of the U.S. Constitution.
The actions of the legislators in the Republican Party, with a few exceptions, have been to act as a singular unit to do what former President Donald Trump wants, essentially governing as is found in authoritarian systems. This is not politics, a difference of opinion on policies in a democracy. When teaching classes on U.S. government, I frequently had students ask if the United States could ever have a dictatorship. My response was the Constitution had checks and balances that would prevent such an event, but I would follow-up with how Adolf Hitler was elected.
As we approach the next election cycle, I hope voters understand they are not voting for policies but for how we are governed. The extreme might be that 2020 was the last free election we had.
Edward Kitlowski, Towson
