xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

The new name for D.C.’s NFL team: Washington Wildebeest | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 07, 2020 1:44 PM
Wildebeest during Wild Africa Trek at Disney's Animal Kingdom last summer. The African native might make an excellent mascot for Washington, D.C.'s NFL football team.
Wildebeest during Wild Africa Trek at Disney's Animal Kingdom last summer. The African native might make an excellent mascot for Washington, D.C.'s NFL football team. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel)

When the Redskins drop their name, they’ll need a new one. I suggest the Washington Wildebeest (”Football’s most racist team name deserves a swifter retirement,” July 6).

Why? First, the alliteration works well. Second, the wildebeest (also called the gnu) is a ferocious and aggressive animal — a good icon for a football team. Finally, if someone should purchase bootlegged sweatshirts or other ersatz team paraphernalia, you could call the phony product “fake gnus.”

Advertisement

Irwin Weiss, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement