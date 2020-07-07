The new name for D.C.’s NFL team: Washington Wildebeest | READER COMMENTARY

When the Redskins drop their name, they’ll need a new one. I suggest the Washington Wildebeest (”Football’s most racist team name deserves a swifter retirement,” July 6).
Why? First, the alliteration works well. Second, the wildebeest (also called the gnu) is a ferocious and aggressive animal — a good icon for a football team. Finally, if someone should purchase bootlegged sweatshirts or other ersatz team paraphernalia, you could call the phony product “fake gnus.”
Irwin Weiss, Baltimore
