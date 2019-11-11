How would they respond to the following set of facts? As we know, in 2016, Vice President Joe Biden, in plain sight, threatened to withhold financial aid to Ukraine unless its leaders dismissed Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin (“Alternative Fact of the Week: Kellyanne Conway, still the champion prevaricator,” Nov. 7). His son, Hunter Biden, was on the board of Burisma since 2014. The Biden defense to allegations of corrupt intent are well known. He was acting in concert with Ukrainian domestic and international pressure to oust Mr. Shokin, known to be corrupt. Mr. Shokin’s replacement would more likely reopen a dormant investigation into Burisma, putting the gas company and its directors at greater risk.