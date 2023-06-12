Reparations might finally address inequities | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

I strongly support Peter Beilenson’s recommendation to tax the wealthy to pay for reparations for inequities imposed on African Americans (”Tax the wealthy to pay for reparations,” June 7).

The former Baltimore City health commissioner clearly identifies the many injustices U.S. society has forced upon African Americans. He equally clearly identifies some of the best ways to “address these egregious damages.”

I especially support his idea that by enacting these reparations we can attempt to negate the system of white privilege and become a more egalitarian society.

— Suzanne Hill, Baltimore

