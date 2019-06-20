A dialogue on slavery reparations is overdue

I have been reading the news about the possibility of a task force to study reparations for the descendants of slaves (“The Rev. Jesse Jackson says of reparations proposal, it’s time ‘to take seriously the damage done’ by slavery,” June 19).

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made an interesting point that no slaves are alive today and why should we give reparation. What is alive today is the societal products of slavery, and we should have means to acknowledge the ongoing damage that has been perpetuated.

Discrimination on all levels shadows our society, and it is time we of other races acknowledge the harm done. Let the dialogue begin and, hopefully, our nation can admit to this shameful chapter in our history.

Carol Allen, Towson

