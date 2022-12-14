Baltimore loses an important stage | READER COMMENTARY

Charlotte Cohn as Aphra Behn endures the advances of her patron, King Charles II (Jason Odell Williams), in the 2019 Rep Stage Company production of “Or” at Howard Community College. File. (Baltimore Sun handout) (Photo by Stan Barouh, Rep Stage Co.)

The closing of Howard Community College’s Rep Stage is a serious loss to the area’s theater scene (”Baltimore Backstage: Farewell to Rep Stage, BMA exhibit goes national, and Howard student performs at Carnegie Hall,” Dec. 9).

One of only three houses with Actors Equity contracts in the Baltimore area (Baltimore Center Stage and Everyman being the others), they presented shows with top-level performers and frequently made cutting-edge choices in selecting and casting the shows they staged. One could disagree with their selections (I sometimes did), but it was impossible not to admire the breadth and depth of their repertoire over the years, and the polish of their productions.

The Rep’s departure next year will leave all local theatergoers the poorer.

— Jack L. B. Gohn, Baltimore

The writer is a theater critic for BroadwayWorld.

