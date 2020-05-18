Looks like Baltimore County residents will have to do business in Harford or Carroll counties | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan made the correct decision in lifting the stay-at-home order and easing some coronavirus-related restrictions. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. rejected the idea (“Here’s where Maryland counties stand on reopening as state’s coronavirus stay-at-home order lifts,” May 14).
Residents of Baltimore County can simply opt to do business in Harford and Carroll counties depriving Baltimore County of much-needed revenue.
Bill Hennick, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.