Looks like Baltimore County residents will have to do business in Harford or Carroll counties | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 18, 2020 11:05 AM
Gov. Larry Hogan made the correct decision in lifting the stay-at-home order and easing some coronavirus-related restrictions. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. rejected the idea (“Here’s where Maryland counties stand on reopening as state’s coronavirus stay-at-home order lifts,” May 14).

Residents of Baltimore County can simply opt to do business in Harford and Carroll counties depriving Baltimore County of much-needed revenue.

Bill Hennick, Towson

