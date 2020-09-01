If schools reopen, libraries and museums should as well | READER COMMENTARY

Since Gov. Larry Hogan is strongly suggesting that jurisdictions reopen schools, isn’t it time to reopen libraries and museums (”Maryland’s governor shoots a spitball, picks an unnecessary fight over school reopening,” Aug. 28)?
Since March, the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Walters Art Museum, the Enoch Pratt Free Library and the Baltimore County Public Library have been closed to the public. While libraries in some cases have resumed curbside pickup, the actual buildings have been closed to the public.
Our museums and libraries have always played an important part in educating our children. They are a source of pride to local residents and tourists alike. The longer these important facilities sit idle, it only becomes more difficult for them to reopen. With social distancing and other preventive measures, these facilities need to reopen as soon as possible.
Larry Hankin, Towson
