If schools reopen, libraries and museums should as well | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 01, 2020 11:50 AM
The Johns Hopkins University Yong Han Lion Dance Troupe entertained visitors who came to the Walters Art Museum for the 11th annual Lunar New Year celebration of the Year of the Rat in January. The lions pretend to eat a head of lettuce which symbolizes a bountiful harvest and then they fling pieces of lettuce, to bring luck to those who are hit. (Amy Davis)

Since Gov. Larry Hogan is strongly suggesting that jurisdictions reopen schools, isn’t it time to reopen libraries and museums (”Maryland’s governor shoots a spitball, picks an unnecessary fight over school reopening,” Aug. 28)?

Since March, the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Walters Art Museum, the Enoch Pratt Free Library and the Baltimore County Public Library have been closed to the public. While libraries in some cases have resumed curbside pickup, the actual buildings have been closed to the public.

Our museums and libraries have always played an important part in educating our children. They are a source of pride to local residents and tourists alike. The longer these important facilities sit idle, it only becomes more difficult for them to reopen. With social distancing and other preventive measures, these facilities need to reopen as soon as possible.

Larry Hankin, Towson
