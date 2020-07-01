Spread COVID-19, refuse contact tracing and blame Satan? That’s a new low. | READER COMMENTARY

So let’s get this straight. Tim Walters, chair of ReOpen Maryland, is clearly advocating for irresponsible public health in the name of personal freedom and civil rights (”Co-founder of ReOpen Maryland says he has COVID-19, but won’t help contact tracing,” June 25). He contracts COVID-19, holds events where he knowingly could have infected hundreds of people, refuses to cooperate with contact tracing, and then blames the whole thing on Satan and those who “choose to hate God.”