Rental assistance should be distributed more quickly | READER COMMENTARY

After reading the article on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, I am confused as to where the bottleneck is in getting the funds out to the landlords and preventing evictions (“Maryland slow to disburse pandemic rental relief, state data shows; Baltimore City, County trail neighboring governments,” Aug. 20). The article starts out stating that Maryland was slow to distribute the money spending only 15% of the $401 million it received from the federal government. Approximately $143 million of that pot was divided among the state’s eight largest jurisdictions while the remaining money was allocated to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development for statewide distribution.