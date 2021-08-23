Rental assistance should be distributed more quickly | READER COMMENTARY

After reading the article on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, I am confused as to where the bottleneck is in getting the funds out to the landlords and preventing evictions (“Maryland slow to disburse pandemic rental relief, state data shows; Baltimore City, County trail neighboring governments,” Aug. 20). The article starts out stating that Maryland was slow to distribute the money spending only 15% of the $401 million it received from the federal government. Approximately $143 million of that pot was divided among the state’s eight largest jurisdictions while the remaining money was allocated to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development for statewide distribution.
As of July 1, “about 10,000 renters had received $59 million, according to a public dashboard released by the state Tuesday. Another $34 million in payments were in process by that time.” Baltimore is distributing other funds and will start distributing money from the program — $58.2 million in September.
Bottom line is the the money is available in Maryland and local jurisdictions need to prioritize getting the money out the door as quickly as possible to prevent the fast approaching possibility of mass evictions.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
