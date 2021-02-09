Make rent relief a top priority | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden has proposed rent relief for the many Americans and many Marylanders whose incomes have been reduced and cannot pay their rent. Johns Hopkins University professors Stefanie DeLuca and Meredith Greif suggest that even the president’s proposal is too little for renters — and for their landlords (”Renters and landlords alike need more federal assistance to survive the pandemic,” Feb. 3).
The authors point out that landlords are very often “small, amateur landlords with little access to capital.” They must pay their mortgages, or their properties will be seized by the banks. While previous relief plans have included language that prohibits evictions during the pandemic, foreclosures are not mentioned. If you or I were renting and got kicked out of our home, would we care whether it was the landlord or the bank doing the kicking?
The consequences of families losing their homes affect us all. Kids in trauma cannot concentrate and disrupt lessons for classmates. Parents in trauma cannot seek work or attend work regularly or concentrate while on the job. And exposure to the coronavirus increases when people pile in with relatives. We all suffer if our neighbors suffer.
President Biden and our representatives in Congress are negotiating about how big or small the relief package should be. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Kweisi Mfume and all in Congress: In these hard times, the relief package needs to be big enough to keep landlords and tenants both above water and in their homes — to protect us all!
Jan Kleinman, Baltimore
