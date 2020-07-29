Rental assistance should not be dropped cold turkey | READER COMMENTARY

While both of these solutions address the need for rental assistance, they do not account for where the money will come from once public funding accounts are empty. Our entire nation (tenants and landlords included) is adjusting to the effects of decrease in economy during this pandemic. As we navigate new obstacles related to the effects of COVID-19, together we are working on returning to normal through phases. Policies surrounding rental assistance should follow this same pattern: requiring phases of assistance as employment rates increase, rather than providing 100% of funding to renters only to cut off assistance altogether once the termination date arrives.