Veto of rent deposit bill was deserved | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, Mayor Brandon Scott vetoed a well-intentioned, but ultimately flawed bill from the Baltimore City Council designed to lessen the burden of security deposits on renters (”Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott vetoes security deposit alternative bill,” May 17). As a pastor in this city, I have paid my fair share of security deposits and also helped individuals deal with less than scrupulous landlords. Anything that makes it easier for those on the margins to get into and stay into a stable living situation is a good thing.
Unfortunately, as this bill was vetted by the public, it became clear that it could put renters into a situation where they had to pay a monthly deposit “fee,” and then still pay any alleged damages to the property owner when they left, with no recourse before a court. The mayor’s veto was applauded by many community advocates, including myself, and we all hope for a better piece of legislation in the near future that offers real alternatives.
So it was disappointing to see Council President Nick Mosby push back against the “vocal activist class” and describe the veto as “modern day redlining.” The worst part is that modern day redlining does exist in Baltimore. Unfortunately, the council is not doing very much to confront it.
Schools in poor neighborhoods receive less funding and attention than those in wealthier neighborhoods. Blight and vacant enforcement feels nonexistent in Druid Heights, for example, while an out-of-place trash can in Bolton Hill is liable to get you a citation. Minimum parking and historic preservation requirements ensure that home values remain high, but also that certain communities are out of reach for the majority of Baltimore residents. Even our grass gets cut on different schedules.
I hope that the City Council takes action soon to pass a security deposit alternative bill that actually serves the interests of working-class Baltimore, but I also hope that Council President Mosby and other members of the City Council will look at all aspects of modern day redlining in this city and confront those as well.
Rev. Grey Maggiano, Baltimore
