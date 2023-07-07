Rent control doesn’t work, no matter where it’s tried | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board recently posed the question, “Could rent control help keep Baltimore-area housing affordable?” (July 5). Based on direct evidence from failed rent control policies of the past and research from economists across the political spectrum, the answer is a resounding no.

The history of rent control dates back to before World War II, but the policy became prevalent in the 1970s before its devastating impact resulted in repeals across the country. The evidence is clear and emphatic that rent control halts development, expedites the conversion of residential rental units into condominiums or commercial offices, and depreciates the value of surrounding properties, including owner-occupied homes.

Advertisement

Independent studies from Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University have highlighted the negative impact that cities and states experienced from failed rent control policies of the past. For example, Stanford economists found that rent control in San Francisco reduced the city’s controlled rental housing supply by 15%. Similarly, a review of rent control in Brookline, Massachusetts, and Berkeley, California, also found 12% and 14% declines in rental housing compared to non-regulated markets.

The Editorial Board did get one thing right: Maryland has experience with failed rent control policies.

Advertisement

Montgomery County attempted rent control in the 1970s and, according to a report from Towson University, essentially no new units were constructed or planned for development during that period, despite very low vacancy rates. In fact, researchers from Towson University also found that rent control in Montgomery County would result in a 10-year total tax revenue loss of $538.5 million before ultimately leading to annual tax revenue losses of more than $100 million which would significantly impact county services.

Montgomery County’s new proposal for rent control would have the same economic results as its failed policies of the past and, if enacted, the law would be a disaster for residents. Modeling conducted by Towson researchers indicated a loss of $10.4 billion in economic output for the county over 10 years due to rent control. The negative impact of rent control isn’t up for debate as research from the private and public sector all point to the same catastrophic conclusions, which is likely why city leaders in Gaithersburg recently drafted a strong letter of opposition to the Montgomery County’s proposed rent control law.

Maryland is also home to Takoma Park and College Park, which are nationally renowned examples of the failures of rent control. Takoma Park maintained rent control after Montgomery County’s repeal, and the city has seen effectively no new development of apartment units since enactment of its law. With a keen understanding of rent control’s ability to destroy available rental units, College Park actually enacted its own rent control policy for single family homes with the stated purpose of reducing single family home rental properties. College Park later repealed that law, likely realizing that rent control is too effective at eliminating available rental units from the market.

Maryland needs to construct more affordable housing units. Implementing policies like rent control that stop development and reduce existing rental housing will only create a larger housing deficit. Instead, local jurisdictions should incentivize new development and build upon the statewide housing voucher program that our organization worked tirelessly to enact last year. That voucher program will put millions of dollars for housing directly into the hands of residents who need it the most.

Rental property owners want to keep people in their homes. Imposing rent control makes it close to impossible. The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board should know better. When economists, researchers from across the political spectrum, case studies, direct evidence and even Montgomery County’s own Office of Legislative Oversight all indicate that rent control and stabilization laws produce negative consequences, we all need to listen.

— Adam Skolnik, Owings Mills

The writer is executive director of the Maryland Multi-Housing Association, a trade group for rental property owners and managers.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.