If rent is canceled, will landlords’ bills (and taxes) get similar treatment? | READER COMMENTARY

It was recently reported in The Baltimore Sun that some state lawmakers are calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to cancel rent payments during quarantine (“Give tenants rent reprieve amid coronavirus pandemic, but don’t forget landlords, too,” May 6).
Will the state of Maryland and municipalities also prorate and cancel property taxes and water bills for landlords who have not received rent? Will there be free building materials offered to the landlords so they can repair and maintain their properties? Will the insurance companies continue to provide fire and liability insurance without payment?
My late parents owned and maintained their rental properties. It is a 24-hour-a-day business when something breaks and the tenant needs assistance. Most landlords do not have big cash reserves.
While freezing or voiding interest, late fees and penalties would be reasonable, many of the lawmakers’ proposals are draconian and would force landlords to lose their properties through mortgage foreclosure and municipal tax sales.
Miriam Kelly, Lutherville
