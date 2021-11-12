Time to redefine renewable energy in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

Under the program, factory farm biogas is also deemed a clean energy solution. That means that the corporate agriculture industry, the Chesapeake Bay’s largest polluter, has a new revenue stream, monetizing their 580 million pounds of poultry litter produced annually on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Factory farm biogas is just the latest moneymaker for an industry that has no real intention of dealing with its waste problem. What’s more, factory farm biogas is methane, a potent greenhouse gas, that travels through pipelines, keeping fossil fuel infrastructure on the grid and extending a lifeline to the fracked gas industry.