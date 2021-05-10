Create renewable energy but don’t destroy open space | READER COMMENTARY

Finally, an approach that encourages exploitation of greenfield sites disproportionately impacts rural communities while providing very little net economic benefit. The drive toward a net-zero America will require a lot of land for new power projects. While that transition is vitally important for our whole society, the state needs to protect the interests of all of its citizens by adopting strategies that proactively reduce or avoid environmental conflicts, distribute costs and benefits equitably across communities and expedite the low-impact siting of clean energy projects and related infrastructure.