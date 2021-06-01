Virtual trial no replacement for the in-person version | READER COMMENTARY

A couple of things to remember though: First, remote proceedings cannot become the norm or any sort of a replacement for in-person court. The constitutional guarantees of the right to face your accuser (including cops) and to properly challenge evidence get lost from afar. And having a defendant appear before a judge in person signifies a human connection and a notion of decency before important rulings are made that will affect an individual’s life. Second, remote court has allowed the press and citizen-run court watch groups to closely monitor and call out prosecutors and judges on injustices ,which is all very important. Hopefully, they will continue to attend live court too.