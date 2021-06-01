Virtual trial no replacement for the in-person version | READER COMMENTARY

During the pandemic, I’ve experienced something that I’d never even contemplated as a 17-year, veteran public defender: participating in court proceedings from home. Real court proceedings, representing real clients. I’ve argued for my people to be released from jail during bail review hearings, fleshed out key evidentiary issues for supposedly “upcoming” trials, and participated in full-on pretrial hearings with live witness testimony. It’s all like court, but on Zoom or whatever the remote platform of the day is.
University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law Professor Mae C. Quinn and law student Asha Burwell wrote about remote court in their excellent commentary, “Justice system ‘more accessible, visible and accountable’ because of video technology used during COVID” (May 28). They make stellar points about the unprecedented way in which the public can participate (basically watch or listen) in virtual proceedings. No question that sunshine is a great disinfectant for a pretty dirty system that often goes unnoticed, especially for poor defendants and people of color. I see it on a daily basis. So, the more eyes, the merrier.
A couple of things to remember though: First, remote proceedings cannot become the norm or any sort of a replacement for in-person court. The constitutional guarantees of the right to face your accuser (including cops) and to properly challenge evidence get lost from afar. And having a defendant appear before a judge in person signifies a human connection and a notion of decency before important rulings are made that will affect an individual’s life. Second, remote court has allowed the press and citizen-run court watch groups to closely monitor and call out prosecutors and judges on injustices ,which is all very important. Hopefully, they will continue to attend live court too.
However, people really need to embrace the idea of bettering the system by participating in jury service, especially during a pandemic where dockets are severely backlogged. Be fair. Be open-minded. Be the ultimate check on the system — by being there to help dispense justice in person.
Todd Oppenheim, Baltimore
