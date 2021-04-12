Never forget the Holocaust - or our nation’s embrace of refugees | READER COMMENTARY

I would like to commend Frederick Rasmussen for another in-depth and inspiring obituary describing the life of Holocaust survivor, Henry Reches (”Henry Reches, a Holocaust survivor who later became an Internal Revenue Service officer, dies,” April 6). Ironically and appropriately, the very next day was Yom Hashoah remembering the millions murdered by the Nazis during World War II.
I think that progressives and conservatives can agree that the horrors of the Holocaust serve as a warning that senseless hatred can bring about the destruction of the most moral and rational of societies. Our country is blessed to serve as a refuge for those who would build a society with equal opportunity for all its members. May we be wise to cherish it and the freedoms our founders were inspired to guarantee for all.
Moshe Gavant, Baltimore
