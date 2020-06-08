Hold religious services outdoors, God will understand | READER COMMENTARY

As it is now well established that the coronavirus outbreaks in Germany and France were greatly accelerated by large church assemblies, that a choir practice in Washington state caused an explosion of cases and that the epidemic in Korea was nearly entirely fueled by the meetings of a single religious denomination, it is hard to believe that public health considerations were foremost in Gov. Larry Hogan’s mind when he decided to allow churches to begin meeting again in Maryland (“What can reopen? What can’t? What you need to know as Maryland moves into Phase 2 of coronavirus recovery,” June 4).
The requirement that the churches be at no more than half capacity is more a fig leaf than a public health measure, particularly as there is no stated minimum seating distance between separate family groups. So long as it is unsafe for restaurants to allow indoor dining and for indoor concerts to be held, all large assemblies, including religious assemblies, should be held outdoors. The almighty will understand.
Andrew Fruchter, Baltimore
