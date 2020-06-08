Hold religious services outdoors, God will understand | READER COMMENTARY

As it is now well established that the coronavirus outbreaks in Germany and France were greatly accelerated by large church assemblies, that a choir practice in Washington state caused an explosion of cases and that the epidemic in Korea was nearly entirely fueled by the meetings of a single religious denomination, it is hard to believe that public health considerations were foremost in Gov. Larry Hogan’s mind when he decided to allow churches to begin meeting again in Maryland (“What can reopen? What can’t? What you need to know as Maryland moves into Phase 2 of coronavirus recovery,” June 4).