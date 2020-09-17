Reich’s thoughts on wildfires drift like so much smoke | READER COMMENTARY

The suggestion that Mr. Trump “couldn’t care less about the public good” can be supported by host of examples that reveal his vile behavior. However, it is intellectually dishonest to suggest that Mr. Trump can do anything to stem the horrific fires in the West. Caring isn’t going to wish these fires away. Likewise, former Vice President Joe Biden’s proposed, albeit mythical, $2 trillion green energy program, if enacted, will do absolutely nothing to help our fellow citizens in the West.