Reich’s thoughts on wildfires drift like so much smoke | READER COMMENTARY

Robert Reich commits a host of classic logical fallacies in his recent commentary, “The West is burning and Trump doesn’t care” (Sept. 15), which has the effect of insulting the intelligence of this great paper’s readership.
As I have come to expect, Mr. Reich meanders through a host of topics in his piece: Donald Trump’s venality, the wildfires in the West and climate change, each topic taken in isolation would make a worthwhile topic for an opinion piece.
The suggestion that Mr. Trump “couldn’t care less about the public good” can be supported by host of examples that reveal his vile behavior. However, it is intellectually dishonest to suggest that Mr. Trump can do anything to stem the horrific fires in the West. Caring isn’t going to wish these fires away. Likewise, former Vice President Joe Biden’s proposed, albeit mythical, $2 trillion green energy program, if enacted, will do absolutely nothing to help our fellow citizens in the West.
Indeed, climate change makes the incidence of widespread fires worse, but the problem is multifaceted. In the short term, the way to mitigate the fires that have ravaged the West requires tough-minded leadership and tried and true practices such as forest management and not encouraging population growth in dangerous areas. It is less than helpful when the elites like Mr. Reich assert that a global carbon reduction scheme will reduce fires.
If Mr. Reich’s goal is to use the fires as a means to galvanize the public to support the Green New Deal, so be it. I implore him to stick to one topic in his commentaries so that his contribution to the greater knowledge base of his audience is more substantial. The Sun’s readers deserve better.
Neal W. Bonner, Ellicott City
