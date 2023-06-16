Shouldn’t we err on the side of safety when it comes to Prop 65? | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A sign in a San Francisco Starbucks coffee shop warns customers about products sold at the shop and elsewhere that contain acrylamide, a chemical known to cause cancer and reproductive toxicity. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images) (Robert Alexander / Getty Images)

Dead people don’t buy any consumer products. Unfortunately, the author of a recent commentary about how California’s Proposition 65, which requires businesses to post warnings about exposure to certain chemicals, has hurt her Maryland-based small business starts with a false choice between jobs and regulations (”Maryland small businesses hurt by overreaching California regulation,” June 5). We need both.

Prop 65 is a cancer preventer. It is credited for significantly reducing exposure to toxic chemicals. Enforcement of the law and public records of enforcement actions show that it has forced many companies to reformulate the ingredients in their products, often invisibly. Although the law targets only California, it has had benefits for people all over the United States. As tracked by the U.S. Toxins Release Inventory, there was an approximately 85% reduction in airborne emissions of chemicals listed in the law’s list of banned chemicals. Compared to the national rate of about 50%, Prop 65 has been widely credited for the reduction. The bill has caused a great net positive effect on our environment and personal safety.

Does enforcement get it right all the time? No, however, the ruling on coffee, as mentioned by the author, was overturned in 2019, meaning the label was no longer required. It was ruled that the trace amounts of the chemical acrylamide would not be a risk and therefore coffee was given an exemption.

Prop 65 has grown from a small list of 85 chemicals since its inception to the current list of more than 800 substances that are banned in products for sale in California. The list is extensive but includes ingredients like heavy metals, pesticides, steroids, dyes, solvents and more. Many of the included chemicals would not be present in the final product, but are used in its production, giving risk of water contamination. Added most recently, were three different per- and poly-fluoralkyl substances (PFAS) — a few of the many so-called forever chemicals that break down extremely slowly and can build up in the human body over time.

The list is reviewed every year and is constantly updated with new ingredients. It’s worth noting that starting in 1999, about 26 chemicals have been removed from the list after previously being listed. Several dangerous fragrance chemicals are on the list, along with known carcinogens you’ll find in some beauty and personal care products. While the author claims that no one “is chewing on a flip-flop or inhaling Styrofoam,” how does she know what processes were involved in the manufacture of the item that have significant contaminants?

Today, the U.S. is spending hundreds of billions of dollars a year on cancer treatments and cures. A better approach is to spend the money on prevention, basically prevent people from being unnecessarily exposed to carcinogens. The way the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency views chemicals is that they are safe until proven harmful. Proving something harmful can take decades and may cause thousands of deaths, cigarettes, leaded gas, arsenic in bottled water and toluene from many nail care products are examples.

Prop 65 is not perfect, but from the consumer viewpoint, we want to be conservative on health, we want to err on the side of safety. And it is good business — dead people don’t buy any consumer products.

— Dave Arndt, Baltimore

