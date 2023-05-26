Blame unruly parents for diminishment of high school sports | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

As a youth lacrosse administrator with more than 30 years of experience, I have seen the attitudes and conduct of adults lead to a decline in youth lacrosse participation and a lack of officials to oversee games.

If you are sports fan, this should concern you. Referees cut their teeth at the youth level. Our local lacrosse boards offer extensive training and mentorship to prepare referees to call a fair and equal game. They are required to pass a written test and then a comprehensive field evaluation. However, they are not trained, nor should they be, for aggressive verbal attacks and threatening gestures by coaches and parents. The vulgar and bad language that is displayed in front of young, impressionable children is nothing short of disgusting. The indecencies include cursing, physical altercations between coaches where referees must intervene, and referees being chased as they leave the field by angry parents, all over a 9-year-old’s lacrosse game!

Who can blame an official for wanting to quit after a few years? It is not worth the money, time or aggravation they endure. Does this happen at every game? Certainly not. Do officials make mistakes? Of course. But so do the coaches and players. All are human! When officials quit at the youth level, there is going to be a lack of officials matriculating up to the high school and ultimately college level. Most officials get involved for the love of the game, getting cursed at and ridiculed understandably changes their perspective.

And, sadly, it doesn’t stop at the youth level. Go to any high school or college game and parents spend more energy and focus on the referees than on the game itself. On a recent weekend, I attended a college championship conference game and the language and behavior from parents directed toward the officials was an embarrassing display. Do parents understand that they are representing themselves, their child, and the school for which their child plays? I don’t think they care. I spoke to the official who refereed the game afterward, and mentioned the horrible behavior of the fans. His response was “yes, as we were coming off the field fans were screaming at us. The school did not provide any security for the officials and it was intimidating.”

That statement sums up the erosion of fan behavior: Officials need security to walk off a field!

What has happened to us as a society that we feel entitled to act in such an unacceptable way? What used to be comments like “Come on, Ref,” has now evolved into comments and actions that would get you fired from a job — and in some cases arrested. Adults need to take responsibility for their actions and accept the fact that when their child makes a mistake or doesn’t perform up to their expectations, it’s not the referee’s fault! Understand that when a referee makes a call, it’s in real time without the luxury of replay. And ultimately understand that the referee most likely knows the rules a lot better than you and always acts in the best interest of player safety.

So, if you want good officials — shut it!

— Ruthie Lavelle, Baltimore

The writer is commissioner of the Maryland Youth Lacrosse Association.

